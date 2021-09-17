Valheim: Hearth & Home now released on Steam

HQ

Valheim's first major update, Hearth and Home, has finally been released on Steam. The Swedish developer Iron Gate has taken the opportunity to release a brand new trailer that offers a sneak peek at some of the new features awaiting us returning players. The update, as we already know, focuses a lot on building and has also reworked a bit how different foods affect one's character, cooking and how combat and shields work.

In other words, it's high about to jump back into the world of Vikings for new adventures. Iron Gate recommends that all returning players should start fresh in order to properly experience and discover all the changes. Are you thinking of playing Hearth & Home?