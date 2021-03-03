Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Valheim

Valheim has been downloaded 5 million times

That's one million per developer in a month.

It only took eight days for Iron Gate's Valheim to surpass one million copies sold, twelve days to sail past two million, seventeen days to be conquered by three million players and twenty-two days to be invaded by four million Vikings, so I half expected it to reach five million by Monday. I wasn't too far off though.

The Swedish developers have finally confirmed that Valheim now has more than five million Vikings roaming around in Early Access, one month and a day after it launched. This has also led the game to be the thirty-ninth best reviewed game on Steam.

Hopefully this good news gives the small team both energy and funds enough to not only make its ambitious plans come true, but maybe even raise them.

Valheim

