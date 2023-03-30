Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Valheim

Valheim gets "Balanced Mode" with 40 FPS and 1440p on Xbox Series X

The new graphics option was included alongside a patch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Valheim has been a huge hit on PC and helped over ten million gamers fulfill their dreams of becoming a pillaging and plundering viking. Earlier this month, it was also released for Xbox Series S/X, and now this version has been upgraded thanks to a new patch.

In the patch notes, we can read that Iron Gate have added something they call "Balanced Mode", which is a new graphic setting "with 40 FPS and 1440p on Series X and 900p on Series S". This requires a screen which supports 40 FPS, but you won't be able to select the option if you don't, so there's no risk of getting it wrong.

The patch also includes other things, but these are mainly various bug fixes and general enhancements. The patch also includes a fix for the Xbox world reset bug.

Valheim

Related texts



Loading next content