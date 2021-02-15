Valheim continues to soar in popularity

You're watching Advertisements

Valheim continues to surpass expectations, despite barely being two weeks into its Early Access stay on Steam. Concurrent players for the viking survival game recently peaked at 367,000, which is a figure that even AAA titles would be proud to achieve. According to PC Gamer, it took Playerunknown's Battlegrounds over three months to surpass 350,000 and fall within the same ballpark as Valheim.

It's pretty surprising to see the debut project from indie studio Iron Gate AB put up a fight against popular esports titles such as DOTA 2 and CS:GO. Astonishingly, when it was at its peak, it managed to be the third most played game on the platform and led the way by quite a margin over popular titles such as Apex Legends and Grand Theft Auto V.

Are you one of the many currently enjoying Valheim?