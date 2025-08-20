Valheim: A Call to Arms brings new enemies, gear, and enhanced combat

HQ

Valheim players are used to waiting — often far too long. But this time, the summer break is over and so is the silence from Iron Gate. A Call to Arms, the latest Valheim update, brings with it a wave of fresh content and adjustments that are bound to excite adventuring Vikings. Among the highlights are rebalanced Forsaken Powers, two brand-new enemies, eight new crafting materials, new weapons and armor sets, additional building pieces, plus new hair and beard styles. Combat has also been fine-tuned to make battles feel more dynamic and responsive.

As if that wasn't enough, the update also introduces a brand-new area to explore, expanding the world of Valheim even further. To test the patch: open Valheim in Steam > Properties > Betas > enter the code yesimadebackups. For Xbox/PC Game Pass, it's available via the Xbox Insider Hub. And don't forget: always back up your save files. The full changelog (with and without spoilers) is available on Valheim's official site.