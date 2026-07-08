US President Donald Trump on Iran ceasefire: "It's just a waste of time dealing with them"

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It looks like any hopes of the conflict in the Middle-East coming to an end have been dashed again, as overnight the United States launched strikes against Iran. These strikes were confirmed by US President Donald Trump during his appearance at the NATO forum happening in Ankara, Turkey, where he claims his nation "attacked very powerfully" against the Middle-Eastern country.

As per Sky News, Trump answered questions from the media during a sit-down with NATO chief Mark Rutte, where he stated "they're sick. There's something wrong with them," in regards to the Iranians, with this following Iran launching strikes against US forces despite a ceasefire being in place so the country could mourn its former leader.

Trump explained, "we said 'Go and do your funeral stuff', and instead of that, they start shooting rockets and ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night." He then added: "I told them every time you hit, we hit. Then of course they're dirty players so they go after everyone. So we don't like them, I don't like them, and they're evil people."

The US President also explained "I don't think they know what the hell they're doing," when asked about the state of a peace deal with the country, while also noting: "These are evil, sick people, and we have to rid - they're cancer. They're cancer. And you know what you do? You got to cut out cancer early."

Trump has explicitly stated the ceasefire is over as "it's just a waste of time dealing with them," even if the US leader did add "I'll speak to our negotiators, they want to negotiate."

This all comes as the US and Iran are supposed to be in a 60-day ceasefire period, which started on June 17. Only three weeks of that period has unfolded so far and already "as far as I'm concerned, it's over," as Trump mentions.