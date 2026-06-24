US Congress approves measure demanding President Donald Trump halts the war in Iran

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It seems as though the United States Senate is beginning to tire of President Donald Trump's war with Iran in the Middle-East, causing worldwide repercussions due to the stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz. BBC News reports that the Republican-controlled Congress has officially approved a measure that demands Trump halts his war with Iran or that he seeks congressional approval before launching any further military action.

It should be said that while this is a very bold and open declaration about how the US Senate regards the ongoing conflict, it's not a measure that carries any legal weight, as it's mostly a symbolic demand.

Naturally, this judgement has not landed particularly well with Trump, who took to Truth Social to regard the move as "poorly timed" and that the Senate has "just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!"

Trump even claims that he has Iran "on the 'ropes'" and that the country is "ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything".

<social>https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116802765132974094</social>

If it carries no actual legal weight, you might be wondering why this demand is such a bold move. Essentially, this is the first time the War Powers Resolution of 1973 act has been voted in favour by both chambers of Congress since it was created over 50 years ago, showing that the Senate is tired of Trump's ongoing aggressive actions.