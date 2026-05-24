Unreal Engine 6 officially revealed with Rocket League showcase

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Epic and Psyonix have now officially unveiled Unreal Engine 6 with great fanfare, marking the next major step for Rocket League and a significant upgrade.

The announcement was made during the RLCS 2026: Paris Major and described as "a new era." No specific technical details were mentioned, however, but the short clips shown still gave a hint of what's to come.

There have long been rumors that Rocket League would be moving to a new version of Unreal Engine. Many had probably expected a transition to UE5, but instead, they're taking a giant leap to the next generation.

Exactly what the new version of Rocket League will entail in terms of content remains unclear. It is not yet clear whether this is a completely new game, a major update, or a technical overhaul of the existing version.

Release date? Nope, nothing like that yet, but at least we now know that Unreal Engine 6 is on the way. Check out the clip below.