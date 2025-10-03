Universal Orlando to reopen roller coaster in Epic Universe after fatal accident

HQ

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the roller coaster Stardust Racers from Epic Universe, which was inaugurated the past spring, will reopen on Saturday, October 4. The ride has been closed for two weeks after a tragic accident where a man lost his life riding the roller coaster.

Kevin Zavala Rodriguez, 32, was unresponsive after the ride ended, and later died in a hospital. It was reported that he died as a result of "multiple blunt impact injuries", which seriously compromised the safety of the ride. However, a study made by Universal and the ride manufacturers, the German company Mack Rides (owners of Europa-Park) found that the ride functioned as intended.

On Friday evening, Karen Irwin, president of Universal Orlando Resort, sent a letter to employees confirming the reopening of the ride on Saturday: "our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle's return to the station, and our team members followed procedures throughout."

Independent, parallel reviews also found no faults in the Universal roller coaster

Irwin confirms the review was conducted with local officials and the State of Florida observed the testing, and an independent roller coaster engineer also conducted their own investigation, finding no faults.

"Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides", Irwin said. The victim used a wheelchair due to a past spinal injury, although their family said that he has ridden many other roller coasters before.

"As one Universal Orlando family, we continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala's family and loved ones for their loss. I am very grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care our team has shown during and since this tragic event took place."