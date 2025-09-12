Germany's Europa-Park wins the "theme parks Oscar" for best park in the world for tenth time

HQ

Europa-Park, the German theme park that celebrates 50 years in 2025, has been awarded with the prestigious Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Worldwide for the tenth time. These awards, organised by the magazine Amusement Today since 1998, chose Europa-Park as the best theme park in the world even ahead of Universal Orlando Resort's newest Harry Potter and Nintendo park, Epic Universe.

Europa-Park, owned by the Mack family, accepted the award in a ceremony at Carowinds theme park in North Carolina. "It is a great honour to accept this award here in the United States, on behalf of our family. It represents the extraordinary achievements of our entire team and is also an incentive to continue on the path we embarked upon 50 years ago with passion and innovative strength", said park owner Jürgen Mack.

Another German park, Phantasialand in Brühl, finished in fourth position, in awards that tend to focus solely on North American parks.

Europa-Park

