Universal Orlando Resort president assures employees the ride functioned as intended during fatal accident at roller coaster

Five days after the fatal accident at the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe, the newest theme park at the Florida resort, Universal Orlando Resort President, Karen Irwin, has sent a letter to employees saying that the ride was working as intended before, during and after the ride.

32-year-old man Kevin Zavala was found unresponsive and later died after suffering "multiple blunt impact injuries". Theoretically, he could not have been hit with a loose article from another rider such a mobile phone, as the ride has mandatory lockers and metal detectors.

"Our internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride's start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle's return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures", Irwin said. The ride will remain closed during the investigation, a "comprehensive review process in cooperation with the ride manufacturer", the German company Mack Rides, owners of Europa-park.

You can read the full statement below:

Dear Team Members,

"In my 35 years with Universal, few moments have been as difficult as this one.

As you may know, on Wednesday evening, a Guest was unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe, was transported to the hospital, and later sadly passed away.

Our hearts are with our Guest's family and loved ones, and with all of you who have been impacted by this tragic loss.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to you, our Team Members, for the resilience, compassion and professionalism you have shown. I am proud of the way you supported one another and our Guests, while carrying out your responsibilities with care and excellence during an incredibly hard moment.

"Our internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride's start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle's return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures. The attraction remains closed as we continue to work through a comprehensive review process in cooperation with the ride manufacturer of record. Safety is, and always will be, at the forefront of everything we do.

"In the days ahead, please be mindful that this is an ongoing investigation. I ask that you continue to support each other and remember emotional support resources are available for you both in-person and virtually.

"Thank you for living our values and the commitment you bring to our Guests and each other, especially in moments like this. Together we will continue to move forward with compassion, care and professionalism.

"With appreciation and care,

"Karen IrwinPresident & COOUniversal Orlando Resort