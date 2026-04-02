We predict what The Super Mario Bros. Movie 3 will be about (and what will the title be)

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie now and The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023 feature a huge amount of references from 40 years of history of Mario games, from small cameos to major set pieces and plot points adapted more or less faithfully from the games. It's a certainty that there will more movies along the way: nothing confirmed at this point, but we expect sequels and spin-offs to release every two or three years, similarly to the Minions franchise.

And that made us think, where will the film series go next? A lot of things from the Mario universe have been covered already, but there are still a lot of things yet to appear in the films. Here we predict the most likely premises, characters, and locations we expect to see in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 3... starting with the title.

Because, after Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Galaxy, what will the next movie be called? These are our predictions... but of course, don't read any further if you haven't watched the film. HUGE SPOILERS AHEAD.

I insist, HUGE SPOILERS FROM THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE.

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The Super Mario Odyssey Movie

The first film was named after Super Mario Bros., which is the colloquial name of the series but also the name of the first official game, released in 1985. If we were going to adapt every main era of Mario games, the next logical step would have been The Super Mario World movie, based on the 1991 game. Instead, Illumination jumped directly into Galaxy, based on the 2007-2010 Wii games, arguably the high point of the Mario series from a narrative and worldbuilding point of view.

This makes us think that the most logical name for the threequel will be The Super Mario Odyssey movie. However, that presents a real challenge, as most of the best parts of the 2017 Switch game already appear in the two previous movies: Peach and Bowser's wedding, Tostarena and the Sand Kingdom, the dinosaur, the Ruined Dragon, even the Brooklyn parts of the first movie felt like New Donk City.

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Making a Mario Odyssey movie without the wedding part, which has already been done, would be a bit pointless. They could focus on Cappy and her sister Tiara, and having the Broodals as new villains. But honestly, those characters were not particularly memorable. At the same time, Mario's ability to transform into enemies and animals was an extremely cool gameplay mechanic, but doesn't make much sense narratively to be a major part of the movie...

The Super Mario Land movie

One major problem the film series has in the long run is the lack of good villains, something that also affects the Sonic movies. Bowser (and Robotnik) are cool, but will they use the same villain all the time?

The Mario universe doesn't have that many villains beyond Bowser (and Donkey Kong, which doesn't count as he is not really a villain anymore). There is one exception. Or two, Wario and Waluigi, possibly the biggest Mario characters that have yet to appear in the movies. We have seen Daisy in the post-credits scene for Galaxy, which leads into... Super Mario Land.

The redhead princess (also hinted when Luigi asks Mario to ask if Peach has a friend) made her debut in Super Mario Land, the 1989. Wario made his debut in Super Mario Land 2 (1992). Enough material to base the third movie in the weird kingdom of Sarasaland, which could lead to some really deep-cut cameos.

The big problem is that 'The Super Mario Land movie' doesn't sound nearly as epic as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which would make for a far less appealing end of the trilogy from a commercial point of view. And that's the problem of this film series: nothing is bigger than Galaxy, except for Odyssey, and as we said, most of what we saw in that game has been adapted already...

The Untitled Super Mario 3D Game releasing in 2027 movie

Well, there may be something bigger than Galaxy and Odyssey... the next game in the Mario universe, heavily rumoured to release in 2027 as the first true successor to Mario Odyssey. We expect it to be something entirely new (not Galaxy 3 or Odyssey 2), and if it launches in 2027, it would be possible for a movie releasing in 2028 or 2029 to bear its name and take direct inspiration from whatever Yoshiaki Koizumi's team are cooking right now.

Given the close relationship between Nintendo and Illumination, the idea that both the game and the movie are being developed in parallel is not unconceivable, although we're not sure it would be the right choice: it would lead to many people to assume that the game is an adaptation from the movie, which could devaluate the original product from Nintendo as a whole. And there are other more interesting options, such as...

The Super Mario Sunshine Movie

This 2002 GameCube classic is undoubtedly one of the Mario games with a more distinguishable world and story, and Isle Delfino would look absolutely lovely. It could also lead to much needed quality time between the characters as they go on vacation: Mario and Peach's relationship could be properly explored, before Bowser Jr. becomes the main villain this time.

The problem is that Super Mario Sunshine is a very niche game (as niche as a Mario game can be) and, again, less marketable than Galaxy (although I would say it's more exciting than simply 'Land'. Done right, it could be a movie with a lot of personality, and a good excuse to release the movie in the summer instead of spring.

The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury movie

Another relatively obscure title as it was an added bonus for a larger game, Bowser's Fury has really good potential for a cool story. In this game, Bowser Jr. teams up with Mario to stop an enraged Bowser, who has become a giant monster, before Mario into a giant cat. It would be a very good excuse to have Bowser as the main villain again and would make for an interesting dynamic between Mario, Bowser Jr. and Bowser, one of the best things of the Galaxy movie.

The problem is that... Galaxy movie already did something similar with Mario teaming up with Bowser, and Mario saving Bowser Jr. from the giant dragon that Bowser created. Besides, it doesn't have many side characters to develop the promise of having Daisy as a new major character.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Movie

Released in 2023, Wonder is the most recent mainline Mario game, which therefore would make for a commercially viable option to name the movie after. And it also features Daisy and even Rosalina now in the Switch 2 version. The problem is that the game, while fun, is extremely basic story-wise and the world isn't too interesting.

What could be fun from a cinematic point of view, however, would be seeing the wonder effects on screen, perhaps playing with different animation styles, a mixture of colours and special effects and new musical numbers. It would be a chance for Illumination to go wild... but let's face it, this studio isn't Sony or DreamWorks, which are much more willing to take risks in the visual department.

It could, however, be a good gateway to introduce the Koopalings, which will almost certainly make their movie debut sooner or later, perhaps as Bowser Jr.'s brothers or cousins. The koopalings are the stars of the newly released Switch 2 edition of the game, so more gamers will get to know them before the next movie...

Spin-offs

Perhaps the next Mario movie isn't a sequel... but a spin-off. In fact, it would be a very good way to keep us entertained, flesh out the individual characters before a more meaningful story can be told in Part 3 of the Mario saga. These are the most likely spin-off ideas:

Luigi's Mansion: Charlie Day would star in a spin-off that would still allow for Mario, Peach, Toad, and most of the characters from the universe to appear, making it almost a sequel, but putting the focus on Luigi. Release it on Halloween, put some very light scares for children, and it could become a hit...

Star Fox: A Star Fox movie starring Glen Powell is almost a given, specially after the rumours of not one but two games new games in the relatively obscure series releasing soon for Switch 2. The characters also have tremendous potential for a movie filled with epic space battles but focused on friendship and camaraderie.

Princess Peach Showtime: It is clear that Nintendo and Illumination want to make Peach in more than a damsel in distress, so giving her a movie of her own would be a cool idea. The 2024 game in which Peach dresses up in all those different stage plays could be cool to adapt, but we would expect something brand new for Anya Taylor-Joy.

Yoshi's Island: The origin of the Mario brothers, coming from the real world, means that Yoshi's Island couldn't be adapted to a movie. Besides, the babies scene in Galaxy was already a big Easter-egg, so we can consider Yoshi's Island covered. However, another type of story centred on Donald Glover's Yoshi could still happen, and could also have Bowser Jr. as villain, seeing that he also appears in the upcoming Yoshi and the Mysterious Book game.

Donkey Kong Country: The most likely spin-off is still one centred around Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong, absent from the Mario Galaxy movie. With a renewed interest in the character after Donkey Kong Bananza, it could present many of the members of the Kong family, and also reintroduce Pauline to the Mario movie universe, after her brief cameo in the first film.

In the end, while there are tons of possibilities for sequels, we fear that Nintendo and Illumination may have got ahead of themselves rushing the Mario Galaxy story in only the second film, in a movie that, could be argued, doesn't really do the games justice. The hype for the Galaxy movie has been immense, but will they be able to maintain it for the third, fourth or fifth films, having already wasted one of their best bullets?

We will have to wait and see... In the meantime, those are out best guesses for what the next movie in the Super Mario universe will be about (and what it will be named). Do you agree with our predictions? Do you think we got it right? Or do you have other ideas? Let us know!