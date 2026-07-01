United States Supreme Court votes to uphold Birthright Citizenship in tight 5-4 ruling

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Over the past couple of months, the United States Supreme Court has been debating whether or not the Constitution should continue to grant citizenship to children born in the United States. Specifically, the debate surrounded whether children born in the US whose parents are either unlawful citizens or "temporarily present in the country" (i.e. tourists) should reap the full benefits of citizenship to the country, with this now voted to be upheld despite the efforts of President Donald Trump.

This situation came to debate following an executive order being signed by Trump that claimed children who slot into the categories outlined above would not qualify for citizenship, with this order being titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship". This led to a collection of lawsuits arguing the order violated the Fourteenth Amendment, and by extension this Supreme Court proceeding.

Now the result has come out and the Supreme Court has agreed to uphold the Citizenship Clause, in a tight 5-4 ruling in favour of it. This will mean that any child born in the US for the foreseeable future, regardless of the citizenship of their parents, including if they are illegal immigrants or tourists, will be granted full citizenship and are subject to the jurisdiction of the US as a whole.