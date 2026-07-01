LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Momento
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      World news

      United States Supreme Court votes to uphold Birthright Citizenship in tight 5-4 ruling

      A debate was ongoing in regards to whether the Constitution should guarantee citizenship to any children born in the USA despite the citizenship of their parents.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      PlayStation 5 Disc Console Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle

      PlayStation 5 Disc Console Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle

      From 569.99 GBP at 2 stores
      Store Price Shipping Delivery
      Studio
      569.99 GBP
      4.99 GBP
      - days
      Buy
      Sports Direct
      569.99 GBP
      4.99 GBP
      - days
      Buy

      Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner

      HQ

      Over the past couple of months, the United States Supreme Court has been debating whether or not the Constitution should continue to grant citizenship to children born in the United States. Specifically, the debate surrounded whether children born in the US whose parents are either unlawful citizens or "temporarily present in the country" (i.e. tourists) should reap the full benefits of citizenship to the country, with this now voted to be upheld despite the efforts of President Donald Trump.

      This situation came to debate following an executive order being signed by Trump that claimed children who slot into the categories outlined above would not qualify for citizenship, with this order being titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship". This led to a collection of lawsuits arguing the order violated the Fourteenth Amendment, and by extension this Supreme Court proceeding.

      Now the result has come out and the Supreme Court has agreed to uphold the Citizenship Clause, in a tight 5-4 ruling in favour of it. This will mean that any child born in the US for the foreseeable future, regardless of the citizenship of their parents, including if they are illegal immigrants or tourists, will be granted full citizenship and are subject to the jurisdiction of the US as a whole.

      United States Supreme Court votes to uphold Birthright Citizenship in tight 5-4 ruling
      Shutterstock / Kosoff

      This post is tagged as:

      World newsUnited States


      Loading next content