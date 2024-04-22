Uncapped Games to reveal an RTS at Summer Game Fest

HQ

While we're just less than a couple of months away from the return of Summer Game Fest, we are starting to see confirmations of games and announcements that will be present at the show.

One such comes from the strategy developer Uncapped Games, who has revealed in a new developer diary that they are in the process of making a new RTS, which will be revealed and shown to the world at the showcase this June.

The name of the game in question has yet to be confirmed, but in the YouTube video where the developer (made up of veterans of the strategy space, with individuals with experience working on StarCraft II, Warcraft III, Company of Heroes, Dawn of War, and more) adds that they intend to "create a paradigm shift for the RTS genre that today's fans of RTS, MOBA, and strategy games can all enjoy, while maintaining all the depth and infinite gameplay that old school fans love."

Check out the diary below for a further tease about this upcoming project ahead of its reveal on June 7.