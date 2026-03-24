UEFA Women's Champions League: Quarter-finals fixtures and times this week
These are the Women's Champions League quarter-final matches you can watch this week and the next.
After a long break since the knockout play-off games, UEFA Women's Champions League returns this week for the quarter-finals, with Wolfsburg, Olympique Lyonnes, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.
In the last round, played in February, Paris FC, Leuve, Atlético de Madrid, and Juventus were eliminated. This is the first year the Women's Champions League is played with the men's format that debuted last season, but with less clubs, there's still no round of 16, only the knockout play-offs after the league phase, followed by quarter-finals.
These are the Women's Champions League matches you can watch this week and the next:
UEFA Women's Champions League games this week:
Tuesday, 24 March
- Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Arsenal vs Chelsea: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday, 25 March
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Manchester United vs Bayern München: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
The second leg continues next week:
Wednesday, 1 April
- Bayern München vs Manchester United: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Chelsea vs Arsenal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Thursday, 2 April
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburfg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Semifinals will continue on April 25/26 and May 2/3, with the final in Oslo on May 23. Who do you think will win Women's Champions League this year?