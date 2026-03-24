UEFA Women's Champions League: Quarter-finals fixtures and times this week

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After a long break since the knockout play-off games, UEFA Women's Champions League returns this week for the quarter-finals, with Wolfsburg, Olympique Lyonnes, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

In the last round, played in February, Paris FC, Leuve, Atlético de Madrid, and Juventus were eliminated. This is the first year the Women's Champions League is played with the men's format that debuted last season, but with less clubs, there's still no round of 16, only the knockout play-offs after the league phase, followed by quarter-finals.

These are the Women's Champions League matches you can watch this week and the next:

UEFA Women's Champions League games this week:

Tuesday, 24 March



Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Arsenal vs Chelsea: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday, 25 March



Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Manchester United vs Bayern München: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



The second leg continues next week:

Wednesday, 1 April



Bayern München vs Manchester United: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Chelsea vs Arsenal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Thursday, 2 April



Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburfg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Semifinals will continue on April 25/26 and May 2/3, with the final in Oslo on May 23. Who do you think will win Women's Champions League this year?