Real Madrid and Barcelona set for two more Clásicos in women's Champions League: the balance is 22-1

Real Madrid defeated Paris FC at the Women's Champions League knockout play-offs, to an aggregate of 5-2, and secureds qualification for the next round, quarterfinals. The bad news is that they will face Barcelona, in a double legged match, and with Barcelona getting to play their second leg at home, which has been confirmed to be the Spotify Camp Nou.

If historic statistics from men's Clásico are almost perfectly balanced (106 wins for Madrid, 105 for Barcelona and 52 draws), the women's Clásico is another story: there have only been 22 official Clásicos since women's Real Madrid was founded in 2020, and Barcelona won all of them except for one.

The only time Real Madrid won a women's Clásico was last year, a 3-1 victory in LigaF, which nevertheless did not matter for the final classification as Barcelona won the league. In total, Barcelona has scored 77 times to Real Madrid, and Madrid has only scored 10 goals to their arch rivals...

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens next at the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, between March 24 and April 1.

Women's Champions League play-off games tonight



Juventus vs Wolfsburg (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Man United vs Atleti (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Elsewhere, Arsenal defeated Oud-Heverlee Leuven 3-1, to an aggregate of 7-1, and will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

The other two play-off games will be played tonight: everything is up in the aire for Juventus vs. Wolfsburg, with a score of 2-2 from last week, but Atlético de Madrid would need a miracle to come back from a 3-0 last week against Manchester United.