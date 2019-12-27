Ubisoft Montreal cancels secret project after years of work

Ubisoft Montreal could be considered the development centre of Ubisoft's various studios and has, therefore, had a hand in a number of big development projects throughout the years, many of which were chapters in on-going game series. But apparently they've been cooking up something entirely original for quite some time, but sadly that is now cancelled.

This comes through graphics programmer Louis de Carufel in a now-deleted series of tweets confirming that a project that he's been working on for three years now has been cancelled.

Over on ResetEra Kotaku's Jason Schreier described the project as being an original IP from the Watch Dogs team, and that it was supposed to be "similar to Destiny".

It's currently unknown what led to its cancellation, or what the team is now working on. Schreier did add that Ubisoft has undergone "big changes", however.