Ubisoft has announced a free-to-play The Division mobile game

Ubisoft has been no stranger to getting involved with mobile gaming, and that effort is continuing with its latest announcement. Known as The Division Resurgence, this newly announced game will be a free-to-play third-person shooter RPG coming to iOS and Android, which will be set in New York City and will feature a "new storyline, different classes and challenging enemy factions."

We're also told in a press release that the game will boast a "vast open world" with an "outstandingly detailed urban environment with stunning graphics." To add to this, it's mentioned that the title, while playable alone, is designed to also feature an array of cooperative PvE activities that range from story missions to world events.

The Division fans will be glad to hear that Resurgence will also bring new gear and weapons to check out, plus new characters to meet, each of whom have their own "deep backstories".

Otherwise, we can look forward to a game with customisation systems, progression, unlockables, and a control system that brings a "user interface tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices."

Ubisoft has yet to slap an actual release date on the game, but has announced that registrations for upcoming tests is now open, and can be signed up for here.