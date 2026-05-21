Ubisoft expects a "strong rebound" in the next few years after a disappointing financial result

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Ubisoft didn't have the best end to the most recent financial year, but it's expecting to build back better in FY 2026/27 and beyond, as it continues to focus on its core franchises, as well as finish up all that restructuring that has led to more than 1,000 people losing their jobs at the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry developer.

In the company's most recent financial results document, we see that Ubisoft expects a "strong rebound" in the financial year for 2027/28, where we'll apparently see success from now and into the next three years. "The Group expects a significantly bigger content pipeline over FY2027-28 and FY2028-29 across its major brands including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Ghost Recon," reads Ubisoft's financials doc.

Things aren't expected to heat up too much in the upcoming financial year, though, as we're told by Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot to expect a "softer release slate." Guillemot explained: "In FY2026-27, we will pursue and complete the execution of this transformation, and continue

investment ahead of a much stronger and sustained content cycle. This year is therefore expected

to represent a low point in our free cash flow trajectory along with a softer release slate and

restructuring costs. We will continue to grow our Live games, led by Rainbow Six Siege and its

strong roadmap, deliver Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and launch other targeted premium

games based on established Ubisoft brands."

Of course, Ubisoft also acknowledged the cancellation of 7 ongoing projects, including the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. It does boast of a better-than-expected Q4 in the most recent financial year, and growth in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew Motorfest, and For Honor as well as Rainbow Six Siege. However, when we look at the year-over-year stats, it's clear Ubisoft is a little deflated as of late. Revenue is down 21.8%, and net bookings are down 17.4%. It's a long road back to major success, but perhaps this new operational structure can do it for Ubisoft.