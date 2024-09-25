Ubisoft cancels all Assassin's Creed Shadows previews for next week

HQ

Yesterday we unfortunately learned that Ubisoft had decided at the last minute to cancel their Tokyo Game Show presentation where we would have gotten a closer look at Assassin's Creed Shadows. An unexpected and strange move at such short notice, and one that was not explained.

Speculation was rife as to what led up to this, but on Tuesday night it got even stranger. Insider Gaming reports that the press previews that were supposed to be published next week have now also been canceled.

This leads us to believe that there's something bigger going on, and maybe Assassin's Creed Shadows simply won't be released as planned, but be delayed. So far Ubisoft hasn't said anything, but with all the speculation, they will eventually have to deliver an announcement about what's happening with the game at some point.

Why do you think Ubisoft is acting this way with Assassin's Creed Shadows?