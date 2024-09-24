Ubisoft cancels their Tokyo Game Show event with very short notice

HQ

It's Tokyo Game Show this week, and in addition to the show, there are tons of streams planned with new games. One of the companies that was supposed to showcase new releases is Ubisoft, but for some unclear reason they have now announced that they are cancelling the stream on short notice, citing "various circumstances".

We don't know what the reason is, but there is a lot of speculation on social media that the frosty Japanese reception to Assassin's Creed Shadows - which has been accused of everything from cultural appropriation to racism towards the Japanese - is at least part of the explanation. Whether there's actually anything to it, we don't know, but note the really harsh comments in response to Ubisoft's post.

Speaking of Tokyo Game Show and streams, Sony has a big PlayStation stream later todau where we're promised over 30 minutes of video games, and we can hopefully anticipate several big surprises. On Thursday, Microsoft will also have an event mainly aimed at Japan, which will last around 40 minutes (based on Microsoft events at the Tokyo Game Show in recent years).

What do you think is the reason for Ubisoft canceling its Tokyo Game Show event at such short notice?