Two Final Fantasy VII books are in the works

Final Fantasy VII: Remake, one of the most anticipated games of the year, is almost here, but it won't be the only FFVII product that you will see in 2020. Square Enix recently announced that two books will be released this fall: Final Fantasy VII: World Preview and Final Fantasy VII: Poster Collection.

The former will give you plenty of information on the characters, the environments, and FFVII's gameplay. It will be 128-pages-long and is set to release on September 8.

If you like pictures better than words, the latter is a much shorter book bringing together all the posters of Final Fantasy VII extended universe, which includes Advent Children and Crisis Core. This one is set to release on November 17.

The two are already available in the Square Enix online shop and will cost you 22,99€/$24,99$ (that's roughly £21) each.