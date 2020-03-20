Final Fantasy VII: Remake retail copies may hit stores late

Final Fantasy VII: Remake is scheduled to release on April 10. At the moment, the whole world is experiencing the dramatic effects of coronavirus, a health emergency that is having a negative impact not only on citizens' health but also on the usual trend of the various commercial sectors.

Despite the highly anticipated remake of the popular RPG by Square Enix going forward with the planned launch date, it's possible that the deliveries of physical copies to stores could be slowed down. To inform about that complex situation, Square Enix took to Twitter published in these hours, in which it confirms that in some countries "[...]with the unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date."

