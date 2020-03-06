TwitchCon Amsterdam cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus has claimed yet another event victim. TwitchCon Amsterdam was just officially cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, as confirmed by event organisers on the official site as well as on Twitter. Ticket holders will be receiving an email regarding the cancellation as well as full refunds and those having used Twitch's hotel booking system will be able to cancel their accommodations free of charge. Those who booked outside of Twitch's system, however, won't get a refund guarantee and will instead need to contact the booking site used to solve the issue.

The official cancellation statement reads as follows;

"We have been monitoring Coronavirus concerns and having weighed the potential health risks to our community we've made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam.

TwitchCon is the best weekend to be a Twitch fan. To say we're disappointed you won't be able to enjoy the show we've been building for you is a massive understatement. But the health and safety of our community, employees, and everyone else who has a part in making TwitchCon happen is, as always, our top priority.

Anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded the full amount of your TwitchCon ticket. Cancellations will be issued no later Friday, March 20. Please allow up to an additional 20 days for the refund to be processed with your financial institution. A confirmation email of your ticket cancellation will be sent to the email address you entered when purchasing your ticket.

If you have booked through Twitch's hotel block, cancellations can be done free of charge depending on the conditions of your booking though you will need to contact RAI Hotel Services to cancel, we cannot do so on your behalf. You can cancel online or send them an email to [email protected] Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee refunds for those who booked outside of Twitch's hotel block and you will need to contact the hotel or rental directly to discuss.

We look forward to hosting TwitchCon Amsterdam in the future and will keep you updated on plans to celebrate the Twitch Community.

Our sympathies to all those affected around the world".