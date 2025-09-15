Twistzz will depart Team Liquid at the end of the week

HQ

Relatively soon, Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken's time as a Team Liquid player will come to an end. At the end of the ongoing Fissure Playground #2 tournament, which will conclude as soon as this coming weekend, the Canadian star will depart the team, ending a tenure that has spanned two years since he reunited with the organisation.

As for the reason why this change is happening, Team Liquid hasn't made this clear as of writing, but the team has noted that Twistzz is transferring from the team, with an intention to reunite with FaZe Clan, a team he played for over a couple of years between his stints at Team Liquid.

"We want to thank Russ for his flexibility, adapting to the roles we needed him in and working hard to achieve his best every time he joined the server".

Speaking about leaving Team Liquid, Twistzz explained: "Feeling speechless the last days. After Fissure I will make a longer post. As for now, I'm very happy and thankful to reunite with the organization and the players.

"Going to focus on the current event and get this roster some points before exiting.

"Thank you once again for the warm welcome and support."