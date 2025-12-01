Twisted Minds crowned Overwatch Champions Series World Finals victor

HQ

Over the weekend, as part of DreamHack Stockholm, the Overwatch Champions Series for 2025 came to a close, as the World Finals were featured and saw the best teams from around the world competing for a trophy and the right to be dubbed 2025 victor.

With the event being held in Sweden, it was only right that the grand finale featured two of three EMEA squads that qualified, as Al Qadsiah and Twisted Minds met in the last match of the tournament, a repeat of the Upper Bracket Final that saw the former overcome the latter in a 3-1 fashion.

The Grand Final on the other hand was a different story as clearly having to knockout Crazy Raccoon to secure the rematch motivated Twisted Minds as they battered Al Qadsiah in a dominant 4-1 fashion, ultimately lifting the trophy and being crowned best-of-the-best for this year of action.

All eyes are now on the 2026 campaign for the OWCS, which will commence in the New Year.