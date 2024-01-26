Tuesday might just be A24's weirdest film yet

HQ

A24 is known for putting pretty much every idea there is in a cinema, and now we have one of the strangest films it has showcased probably since Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid.

Tuesday stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a mother who is dealing with a very ill daughter. On one day, a battered old parrot comes along and speaks to the daughter and Dreyfus, telling the latter that she's got to let go.

Despite the strange parrot premise, it seems this is going to be one that'll pull at the heart strings, as even the trailer contains some heavy stuff. Check it out below and let us know what you think.