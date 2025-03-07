English
Apex Legends

TSM's Apex Legends squad parts ways with its final two players

Both Zap and Reps are exiting the team.

It's unclear what the current plan is for TSM's involvement in the competitive Apex Legends space, as the esports organisation has lost all of its former players. In February, coach Payton "Talmadge" Koski and player Evan "Verhulst" Verhulst departed the team, and now the other two players are moving on as well.

Over the last two days, both Nelson "zap" Bangs and Jordan "Reps" Wolfe have exited TSM, meaning the organisation doesn't have any Apex Legends players or coaches currently signed. It's unclear if this signifies an exit from the esport or instead just a simple rebuilding, but it is an answer TSM will have to provide soon, as the next season of the Apex Legends Global Series kicks off soon.

While TSM didn't have the best 2024, the organisation has long been one of Apex Legends' most successful, even winning the Championship back in 2023 and being regarded as world champions for that season.

Apex Legends

