TSM makes massive Counter-Strike 2 roster changes by switching to an all-Danish team

One player has been acquired and two have been signed.

TSM has basically been floundering in the competitive Counter-Strike space for years now, but in an effort to get back on track to winning ways, the organisation has announced sweeping changes that will see it swapping to an all-Danish line-up.

Joining the Danish captain Valdemar "valde" Vangså and February 2024 signing Rasmus "Zyphon" Nordfoss will be former 00 Nation player Nikolaj "niko" Kristensen, Mouz veteran Frederik "acoR" Gyldstrand, and ex-Astralis player Alexander "Altekz" Givskov.

With TSM competing in the ESL Challenger League, we'll have to see how this roster shapes up when it returns to action in mid-July.

