Try out Assassin's Creed's history lessons for free

In 2017, Ubisoft undertook a major revolution in the Assassin's Creed brand, turning the action game into an RPG-styled adventure (which carved the path for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the latest chapter in the series that is launching on next-gen consoles at the end of the year). With Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft not only adapted the gameplay systems of their long-running series, but they also focussed much more heavily on historical research than they did in the previous iterations.

One of the testaments to this effort is a protected learning environment called Discovery Tour by Assassin's Creed: Ancient Egypt, which invites you to immerse yourself in the gigantic game world of Ubisoft's Egypt. Far from any dangers and distracting influences, players can experience a number of learning tutorials in the game's interactive environment. Ubisoft informs players about how special landmarks were built, how everyday activities worked out (again, according to their research), and discusses other topics that were only marginally part of Origins.

In 2018, this title was sold separately from the main game and the successor, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, had a similar game mode, which applies the same formula to ancient Greece. Now Ubisoft provides both services free of charge, but only for a limited time. All you have to do is use your Uplay account to secure the titles on the Ubisoft website and then download them to your PC. Anyone who accesses them during the campaign period may keep them afterwards.