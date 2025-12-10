Trump winning FIFA Peace Prize breached FIFA's own rules of neutrality, according to a NGO

HQ

Donald Trump winning the FIFA Peace Prize was "a clear breach of FIFA's duty of neutrality" and broke four rules of FIFA's own rules, says non-profit organisation FairSquare, who has written a letter to complain and to ask the FIFA's ethics committee to investigate president Gianni Infantino.

FIFA awarded Trump a prize for his efforts in world peace during last Friday's World Cup draw, an award that was created only one month before. Infantino had previously said that Trump "definitely deserved" the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The award of a prize of this nature to a sitting political leader is in, and of itself, a clear breach of FIFA's duty of neutrality. The award of a prize of this nature to a sitting political leader is in, and of itself, a clear breach of FIFA's duty of neutrality", the organisation said.

They added that Infantino has previously supported Trump's political agenda, and "FIFA's absurd gobernance structure" has allowed Infantino to "openly flout the organisation's rules and act in ways that are both dangerous and directly contrary to the interests of the world's most popular sport."

The organisation has also denounced the situation of Indian migrant workers working in Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup, and last May they said that FIFA's refusal to enforce sanction against Israeli Football Association is "further evidence of the organisation's ad hoc and selective enforcement of its rules".