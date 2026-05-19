Trump Mobile's terms and conditions are something to behold

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Trump Mobile is coming. In fact, according to CEO Pat O'Brien, the phones start shipping next week. But here's the thing: according to their own terms and conditions, they don't have an obligation to ship anything, as reported by Mashable.

The terms explicitly state that "Trump Mobile does not guarantee that: the Device will be commercially released", that "production will commence or continue", or that "delivery will occur within any specific timeframe".

During this past year, Trump Mobile has been accepting $100 deposits on the phone, with the promise that paying that price would "lock in your T1 phone promotional pricing" of $499 for early adopters. But according to the latest terms and conditions, a $100 deposit only gives you an opportunity to buy a phone, if it ever comes out. And if it does, the terms also say it doesn't have to cost $499.

"A preorder deposit provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale. The deposit does not lock in pricing --- Pricing and promotional terms may change any time prior to purchase."

And to makes things really interesting, something needs to be said about the specs and other features of the phone.

"Device specifications, features, software, hardware components, storage capacities, bundled accessories, colors, and configurations are subject to change prior to final sale. Images, prototypes, beta demonstrations, and marketing renderings are illustrative only and may not reflect final production units."

So what can we learn from all of this? The Trump Mobile is coming out next week, or maybe not at all, or perhaps later. Maybe.