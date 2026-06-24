Troy Baker, Zoe Kravitz, and Sadie Sink star in new Netflix game Unhinged

Netflix has unveiled its latest immersive game experience, and it's a horror title called Unhinged. Coming from Oxenfree developer Night School Studios, it stars Zoe Kravitz as Ava, a woman trapped inside her apartment building during a category 5 hurricane.

She'll be guided by us, the players, using our phones as controllers when we scan the QR code on Netflix to get started with Unhinged. In the game, Ava also uses her phone as her one lifeline, as she's got a call going with her best friend Claire, voiced by Sadie Sink. Troy Baker is also involved in the game, playing the role of Ben.

The game relies on your real-time reactions in Standard Mode, ensuring Ava's survival with your reflexes. There's also Story Mode, which doesn't feature a timer, but for the real nail-biting moments, it's probably best to play in Standard. Check out the trailer for Unhinged below, and play it via your Netflix account on the 30th of June.