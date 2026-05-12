Troy Baker talks about his game development ambitions: "I'm here to tell as many stories as I can and I'll drop dead doing it"

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Recently, it was revealed that video game voice acting royalty, Troy Baker, was set to further commit to the medium he adores by entering the actual game development sector. The idea was that he'd transfer his experience working in the industry for so many years, and with such a wide array of major and acclaimed studios, and funnel it into a company that takes a bit of all of them to create a strong template and formula for the future.

This is all still very early in Baker's wider plans, but as we had the chance to speak with the voice behind Indiana Jones, rodent investigator Jack Pepper, and Death Stranding's Higgs, as just three recent examples, all at Comicon Napoli, we inquired about what Baker hopes to achieve in the development space and how shipping a game is still a modern-day miracle.

"Any game that ships is a miracle. By the laws of fate, it is doomed to fail and if you don't do that, then you somehow escape the orbit of at least mediocrity. You're crazy to do this. It's insane what we do. I don't think it's a problem to solve, though. I think it's in the sense of trying to get the waves to calm down. You're swimming in the ocean, but I've just continued to swim further and further away from shore. So, I've been doing that from day one. So, I'm going to continue to see how far out I can get. Fortunately, I've learned from literally the best in the industry and I think that it's easy in this industry to stay very siloed between your studio. If I can in any way pass on the lineage of some really great lessons onto a new studio, that go, this is the way that Naughty Dog did this. This is the way that MachineGames did this. To be able to create an amalgamation of those, I think, is a wonderful challenge. So, yeah, I'm here to tell as many stories as I can, like [Austin Wintory], we'll both drop dead doing it."

You can see the full interview with Baker below, with composer extraordinaire Austin Wintory on hand to also discuss AI, their future projects, and more.