The Last of Us and Indiana Jones actor Troy Baker wants to step into game development

HQ

Troy Baker, the star of The Last of Us, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and most of our favourite games at this point, is up for making his own video game. After helping bring so many other people's stories to life, Baker has decided it's time to write his own, but he's in no rush to do so.

"I am going to take my time, because I want to make sure that, when I finally do tell a story, it's one of just as high a caliber of those that I am trying to emulate," Baker told Eurogamer in a recent interview. He explained that he's been close to people in the industry for a long time, and has learned a lot from them.

"I've had an incredible opportunity working with the best in this industry, it's insane - Ken Levine, Hideo Kojima, Neil Druckmann, Todd Howard, Vince Zampella - these people are paragons of the industry. I've worked with these people, and I've learned so much from them. What I am excited about doing is taking those tenets, taking those principles of wildly successful titles - not just in terms of sales and figures, but the stories that have defined the industry - and being able to innovate and replicate and emulate those processes and practices into the stories that I want to tell," Baker said.

Particularly, it seems he's inspired by the journey of Abubakar Salim, who went from actor to game creator. "I love Abu, I played the hell out of his games. He is someone who has a deep passion for games, and has found a way to turn that into a great business endeavour for him," Baker added.

Seeing this interview pop up online, Salim couldn't resist commenting on social media, with a simple "Don't do it." After enduring a lot of critique and needless hate for his games, it's not surprising to see why Salim might not want another actor following in his footsteps.