Trials of Osiris is coming back to Destiny 2 in March

Bungie has officially revealed that they are bringing back the fan-favourite Trials of Osiris mode to Destiny 2 on March 13 as part of the upcoming season.

It took quite a bit of effort to get as well - since February 4, Destiny 2 players have been hard at work in the current Season of Dawn by donating over 9.7 billion polarised fractaline to the Empyrean Foundation project for a lighthouse. Soon after it was completed, Bungie posted this tweet which took fans to an announcement trailer.

For those not in the know, Trials of Osiris was a weekend exclusive 3v3 PVP mode for the first Destiny where the first team to win five rounds won special rewards with even better ones ahead if you didn't lose at all. It ended in 2017 before the sequel debuted with a successor mode called Trials of the Nine, although that was put on hiatus back in 2018.

The good news is that the new Trials of Osiris is harkening back to its roots, with powers enabled and some of the original gear and maps returning. Cauldron, Exodus Blue and Anomaly have been confirmed so far, and if you pull off a flawless run that week the Egyptian looking armour will now glow for you to smugly show off to everyone.

You can catch more details in the trailer, which also happens to be a developer diary where Bungie discussed why they were bringing it back. According to Production Director Justin Truman, it was because they were "hearing it from the players, we feel it amongst ourselves, I can't wait to bring back a version of Trials that I actually remembered from Destiny 1".

Are you excited to return to Trials of Osiris when it returns?