Trackmania at DreamHack Birmingham: What to expect from the Road to EWC tournament

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One of the major tournaments being held at DreamHack Birmingham this weekend is the immensely important qualifier round for Trackmania at the Esports World Cup. The event is regarded as the Road to EWC and it will determine eight of the 32 confirmed players for the coming major tournament at the Saudi Arabian-based festival.

With this in mind, you may be curious about the plans for this weekend and how the action will be structured. We've collated this information below.

For one, the action will span all three days of DreamHack Birmingham and will see the group stage lasting March 27 and 28, before the finals bracket occurs later on March 28 and into March 29.

There are 41 players attending the event and some have the luxury of not having to compete in a first match due to gaps in the group bracket, meaning there are several bye-matches. The format will also see the attending players whittled down to 16 players for the finals, with this, like the group bracket, using a double-elimination format, meaning players can 'lose' one match and still remain alive, with a second sending them home. The structure is also as such that the best two performing players in each race advance, until only four remain in the grand final where there can of course only be one victor.

Will you be tuning into the Trackmania: Road to EWC event this weekend?