Toyota is patenting fake stalls in their fake EV gearbox

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We've already seen carmakers design fake gearboxes for EV's that obviously have automatic transmissions, and therefore has no fundamental need for manual shifters.

But Toyota is about to take it one entertaining step further. As CarBuzz reports, they've patented a system that doesn't just simulate a manual gearbox in an electric vehicle - it can also replicate one of the most frustrating parts of driving a stick shift: stalling the engine.

While this is only a patent at the moment, it would mean that an EV, which technically cannot stall, would then be able to stall. It can even assess a driver's skill level. If it determines that the driver is struggling, it may automatically activate assistance features such as hill-hold control to prevent rollbacks on steep inclines.

Other brands such as Hyundai, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes have all hinted at similar systems, reintroducing the concept of a manual gearbox, all in an effort to make driving more involved despite no technical need.