Toy Story 5 scores the biggest movie opening of 2026 so far

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Toy Story 5 has grossed over $300 million at the global box office, breaking a franchise record and also setting the bar high for the rest of 2026 as the biggest opening of the year so far. The fifth instalment of the beloved Pixar franchise doesn't seem to have lost any steam, as Woody and the gang find themselves facing off against the cool new thing vying for the attention of kids: technology.

As per Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 has accrued $312 million at the global box office. A mightily impressive figure, but one that doesn't quite make the animated hit profitable yet. Toy Story 5's production budget is reported to be around $250 million, meaning we'll need some more strong weekends to put the movie in the green.

Obsession and Backrooms, two films that have been profitable for quite some time, have only become more so this past weekend. Backrooms passed the $300 million mark, becoming the first film to do so for A24 on just a $10 million budget. Even lower than that, Obsession's $750,000 budget continues to earn it some big wins, as it has passed $330 million globally.