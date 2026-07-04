Tom Holland has "aspirations" to bring Miles Morales to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

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Now that he's about to headline his fourth standalone Spider-Man film and appear in his seventh Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Tom Holland seems to be interested in bringing a protegee into the wider MCU.

The current Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor has recently spoken with Hobby Consolas where he made it abundantly clear that one of his aspirations for the immediate future is to bring Miles Morales to the universe, to help carrying the burden of being a friendly neighbourhood protector.

"I think at this point in time, we're being really open minded about what the future looks like. I know that I have aspirations to bring Miles Morales into the universe, however that works out. We've got a lot of work to do to bring that to life."

Holland then touched upon how he'd like to introduce someone to the Marvel machine in the way that Robert Downey Jr. did for him, expressing: "But, yeah, I feel really strongly about - I feel incredibly grateful for the way I was introduced into this world and that I was shepherded by RDJ. And I would love to kind of return that favour to the next generation of people that get the luxury of making these movies. So, that is definitely something that I'm really working towards."

It's unlikely Miles Morales will be a fixture in the coming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, especially since in the near future the hero will headline Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to end that animated trilogy. Once that's over, perhaps then will be the time for Miles to cross over into the live-action department, but what do you think?