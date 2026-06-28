Tom Holland and Zendaya reveal they're big fans of Insomniac's Spider-Man games

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For the past decade or so, we've been living in a bit of a Spider-Man golden era. Tom Holland is killing it as the live-action Peter Parker, Shameik Moore is our animated Spidey, and Yuri Lowenthal takes us swinging through the streets of New York in the games. It seems every Spidey is a fan of the other web-slingers, as Tom Holland has revealed how big of a fan he is of the games in a new interview.

Speaking with IGN about the opening sequence of Spider-Man: Brand New Day seeming to be very much inspired by the games, Holland and co-star Zendaya confirmed they're both big fans of Insomniac's work. "I love the games. We love the games. The games are absolutely sensational." Holland said.

Zendaya did admit she's not the best gamer out there, but she will play on story mode, and gets frustrated when anyone tries to help her out. "I get very frustrated because I want to play all by myself and he'll try to come just like, 'Let me help you.' And I'm like, 'No! I need to do this on my own. You can't help me,'" she said.

The pair recalled a moment (most likely the Scream boss fight of the second game), where Zendaya refused to pass the controller over because she'd come so far through the story of the game and didn't want to tarnish her achievements there.