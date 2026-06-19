Tokyo evacuates a big primary school after a fire

HQ

Students and staff at Takinogawa Daisa Elementary School in the northern Tokyo area were evacuated after a fire broke out, as Japan's public broadcaster NHK has stated, and reported by Reuters and YLE.

Despite the primary school having ​about ⁠300 students and staff present when the blaze started, nobody was injured.

Television footage showed dozens of firefighters working to bring the flames under control at the school in the northern Kita district. Black smoke could be seen billowing from a top-floor window.