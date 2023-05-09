Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Today is the last day to download the PlayStation Plus Collection

Don't miss this final chance to snag some free games.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Since the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony has offered subscribers of its Plus service the PlayStation Plus Collection - a broad collection of 19 PlayStation 4 titles to add to your digital library at any time. But no longer. Today, May 9, is the very last day to add them to your collection, at least as long as you continue your PlayStation Plus membership. So you don't need to download the games to keep them, just click on the menu and press "claim" on each of them - and they're yours.

Sony has not given any reason for the decision, or if we will get any other kind of collection in the future. However, if you're even remotely interested in the games (listed below), I advise you to take five minutes to claim them.

PlayStation Plus Collection:


  • Batman: Arkham Knight

  • Battlefield 1

  • Bloodborne

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III

  • Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy

  • Days Gone

  • Detroit Become Human

  • Fallout 4

  • Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

  • God of War

  • InFamous: Second Son

  • Monster Hunter World

  • Mortal Kombat X

  • Ratchet & Clank

  • Resident Evil 7

  • The Last Guardian

  • The Last of Us Remastered

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

  • Until Dawn

Today is the last day to download the PlayStation Plus Collection


Loading next content