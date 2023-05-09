Today is the last day to download the PlayStation Plus Collection

HQ

Since the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony has offered subscribers of its Plus service the PlayStation Plus Collection - a broad collection of 19 PlayStation 4 titles to add to your digital library at any time. But no longer. Today, May 9, is the very last day to add them to your collection, at least as long as you continue your PlayStation Plus membership. So you don't need to download the games to keep them, just click on the menu and press "claim" on each of them - and they're yours.

Sony has not given any reason for the decision, or if we will get any other kind of collection in the future. However, if you're even remotely interested in the games (listed below), I advise you to take five minutes to claim them.

PlayStation Plus Collection: