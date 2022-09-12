Tim Allen is back as Santa Claus and ready to retire

HQ

The Santa Clause from 1994, starring Tim Allen as good ol' Santa, became a huge success that spawned two sequels, the last one from 2006. These movies (well, perhaps not The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause) have remained staples every Christmas, and are widely considered some of the best holiday classics of all time.

All tings considered, it is therefore not too surprising to hear that Disney is preparing a comeback for Tim Allen's Santa this year in a brand new mini series on Disney+. This one is called The Santa Clauses and clearly, Santa is ready to retire. He is therefore looking at a replacement (don't miss the first candidate!) in what seems to be wholesome family Christmas fun when it premieres later this year.

Check out the first trailer below.