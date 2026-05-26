TikToker Khaby Lame to appear in 007 First Light, leads to criticism among fans

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It's time for fans to experience the origin story of James Bond, as IO Interactive's 007 First Light is debuting in full on May 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with a short period of Early Access for those who snagged the more expensive version of the game.

With the launch right on the horizon, the Danish developer has now revealed that during the adventure, Patrick Gibson's 007 will in fact come into contact with a rather unexpected individual, as while wandering through a jungle resort, we see Bond asking for a pointer from TikToker and influencer Khaby Lame.

The encounter is brief and sees Lame using his signature form of physical comedy to 'help' Bond. To make this peculiar encounter come to life, IOI explains that it "worked closely with Khaby to get him scanned and design his outfit for this re-imagined origin story."

However, following this news, the community has spoken up and are seemingly not particularly happy about Lame being featured in the game, with some saying "this has made me want the game significantly less to be honest", and others adding that this is a "poor choice to add anyone like that" as it "makes no sense. It totally throws the whole vibe of 007". Many have even claimed to cancel their preorder and have even asked for a refund following learning of Lame's inclusion in the game.

What is your stance on Lame being included in 007 First Light?