TikTok tax scam worth £153 million leads to two arrests

HQ

Two Romanian men in their 20s have been arrested in the UK after posting content on TikTok that enticed users to disclose personal information in exchange for money.

The information collected was then allegedly used to carry out various tax fraud schemes, including applying for tax refunds and other payments. The total amount involved was nearly £153 million, a scheme that authorities managed to put a stop to. The men were arrested in East London, and in connection with this, authorities have also issued a warning to the public urging them not to share any sensitive information on social media. The suspects are charged with fraud, among other offenses.