TikTok star faces death penalty if convicted of boyfriend's murder in Dubai

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British TikTok star Brooke George is now facing charges of murdering her boyfriend in Dubai. Under the country's laws, this could result in the death penalty if she is convicted of murder.

George denies the charges and claims she used the knife in self-defense. According to reports, the relationship between her and her boyfriend had become increasingly violent and controlling during their stay in the country, and the organization Detained in Dubai also alleges that George was denied legal representation and mistreated while in custody.

Unsurprisingly, the case has garnered a great deal of attention on TikTok, where George has nearly 100,000 followers, and the British Foreign Office has confirmed that it is providing consular support to her and her family for as long as the legal proceedings continue in Dubai.