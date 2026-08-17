Tides of Annihilation's new voice actress seemingly revealed through new gameplay demo

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Jennifer English's replacement as Gwendolyn, the main character in Tides of Annihilation, has been unveiled. This isn't an official reveal, but it comes from a report of a new gameplay demo, one we're likely to see at Gamescom, which shows our new lead VO in the role. Replacing English is none other than Angela Sant'Albano, the actor who played Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem.

First caught by Need4Games, Sant'Albano's appearance in Tides of Annihilation has been making waves online since it was first covered. Last month, the game's original star Jennifer English had to step down for personal reasons, but her replacement wasn't going to be far away. We knew we'd hear more about who would be voicing Gwendolyn instead in good time, and while developer Eclipse Glow Games hasn't yet publicly confirmed the new VO, more gameplay footage from the demo is proof enough.

Gwendolyn is the sole survivor of a catastrophic event that wipes out much of London in Tides of Annihilation, and she's the only hope of seeing the monsters and god-like beings left dwelling there gone. We'll be seeing more of the game in due time, with us expecting to get some hands-on experience with the demo sweeping across the internet at Gamescom.