Baldur's Gate III and Clair Obscur's Jennifer English steps down from voicing Gwendolyn in Tides of Annihilation

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Jennifer English, one of the most prolific voice actors around today, is stepping away from her role as Gwendolyn in Tides of Annihilation. English, who was revealed as the voice behind the main protagonist alongside the game itself, is stepping down from the role due to personal health reasons.

According to a post on Tides of Annihilation's social media page, English will still keep working on the game, but in more of an advisory role. She informed the developers at Eclipse Glow Games of her decision last month, and while the team was sad to hear she'd no longer be voicing Gwendolyn, they "completely understood and respected Jennifer in prioritizing her well-being."

Eclipse Glow Games and English herself helped hunt down a replacement for the part of Gwendolyn, and they have already found a new actor for the role. She's recording her lines for the Gamescom 2026 demo that will be playable next month, but her name hasn't been revealed just yet.

Jennifer English has one of the most unique voices in gaming, and has brought it to a wide variety of worlds, helping us become immersed in fantasy lands or far-off futures. It'll be interesting to see who replaces her in Tides of Annihilation, and see whether the team goes for someone who sounds like her, or gets another take on Gwendolyn entirely.