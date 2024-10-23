Tickets for Nadal's potential final professional tennis match cost tens of thousands of euros

HQ

Rafa Nadal shocked the tennis world when he announced his retirement from the tennis court. But the Spanish player, winner of 22 Grand Slams, still has one official tournament to compete, the Davis Cup finals that are taking place in November.

It has been confirmed that Nadal will take part in Spanish team at the Final 8, that will be held in Málaga, Spain. It will be Tuesday, November 19, when the first quarter final match will take place between Netherlands and Spain.

Semifinals will take place Friday 22 and Saturday 23, and the final and potentially Nadal's last official match, if he wins the passes the qualifying rounds, will take place Sunday November 24.

After Nadal announced his retirement, ticket sales went to the roof. In the Davis Cup website, the only matches sold out are the Netherlands-Spain quarterfinal, both semifinals and the final.

If you go to resale websites, that is where things go wild. While the average prices for the resale of the rest of the quarterfinals area around 100-200 euros, the reselling for the Netherlands - Spain match, semis and final jumps to thousands of euros, some surpassing tens of thousands.